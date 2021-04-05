UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Claims One More Patients, Infects 308 Others

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 06:50 PM

COVID-19 claims one more patients, infects 308 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as one more patient of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,510 and 308 new cases emerged when 10,300 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Monday.

He added that one more patient of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,510 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

Murad Ali Shah said that 10,300 samples were tested which detected 308 cases that constituted three percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 3,344,672 tests have been conducted against which 266,925 cases were diagnosed, of them 96.3 percent or 256,897 patients have recovered, including 191 overnight.

The CM said that currently 5,518 patients were under treatment; of them 5,214 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centers and 294 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 267 patients was stated to be critical, including 32 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 308 new cases, 186 have been detected from Karachi. East 97, South 42, West 16, Malir 13, Central 12 and Korangi six. While other district-wise statistics are as follows, Hyderabad has 26, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Matiri nie, Jamshoro seven, Ghotki, Sanghar and Tando Allahyar six each, Larkana, Tando Muhammad Khan and Thatta five each, Umerkot and Sujawal four each, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur three each, Badin, Jacobabad, Qamber and Nausherforeoze two each and Khairpur one.

The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow the SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Khairpur Ghotki Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FTA receives two new international accreditations

30 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

44 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

1 hour ago

DEWA’s sustainability efforts support UAE’s su ..

2 hours ago

Etihad Cargo appoints Rom Top Aviation as GSA for ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 4,323 new COVID-19 cases, 43 more ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.