COVID-19 situation worsening with every passing moment, Asad alarms

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation was worsening day by day although, the government had taken some more steps to curb it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the coronavirus cases were increasing speedily in the country and expressed his fear that the situation could be deteriorated like last June when the number of coronavirus patients were on peak.

The minister said the government wanted to run the business activities and protect the lives of people at the same time adding the decision regarding complete closure of markets was not taken yet.

He said the majority of the population in the country was poor and the government realized their problems and trying to provide them a sigh of relief at maximum level.

Asad said the opposition should realize the intensity of coronavirus and they should postpone their political gatherings in the larger interest of the country and people.

Replying to a question, he said people must adopt all precautionary measures and standard operating procedures to combat the deadly virus otherwise; it could be spread at a large scale in the country.

He said everyone should take the pandemic seriously and be careful till the availability of an effective vaccine for the viral infection.