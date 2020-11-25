UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

COVID-19 Situation Worsening With Every Passing Moment, Asad Alarms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

COVID-19 situation worsening with every passing moment, Asad alarms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation was worsening day by day although, the government had taken some more steps to curb it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the coronavirus cases were increasing speedily in the country and expressed his fear that the situation could be deteriorated like last June when the number of coronavirus patients were on peak.

The minister said the government wanted to run the business activities and protect the lives of people at the same time adding the decision regarding complete closure of markets was not taken yet.

He said the majority of the population in the country was poor and the government realized their problems and trying to provide them a sigh of relief at maximum level.

Asad said the opposition should realize the intensity of coronavirus and they should postpone their political gatherings in the larger interest of the country and people.

Replying to a question, he said people must adopt all precautionary measures and standard operating procedures to combat the deadly virus otherwise; it could be spread at a large scale in the country.

He said everyone should take the pandemic seriously and be careful till the availability of an effective vaccine for the viral infection.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Business Poor Same June Market All Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

38 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

38 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

40 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.