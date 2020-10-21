COVID claims 3 more lives, infects 293 others : Chief Minister Sindh

As many as three more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2590 and 293 new cases emerged when 7843 tests were conducted raising the tally to 142,641

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :As many as three more patients of COVID-19 died overnight lifting the death toll to 2590 and 293 new cases emerged when 7843 tests were conducted raising the tally to 142,641.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that three more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2590 that constituted 1.8 percent current death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 7843 samples were tested against which 293 cases were diagnosed that came to 3.7 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 1,555,574 tests have been conducted which detected 142,641, of them 95 percent or 135,759 have recovered, including 265 overnight.

The CM Sindh said that currently 4292 patients are under treatment, of them 4029 in home isolation, four at isolation centers and 259 at different hospitals.

According to the chief minister, out of 293 new cases, 164 have been detected from Karachi, including 51 from South, 38 East, 25 Malir, 23 Korangi, 19 Central and eight West.

He added Shikarpur has 20 cases, Hyderabad 18, Khairpur, Matiari and Naushehroferoze seven each, Sukkur, six, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta and Dadu five each, Ghotki, Kambar and Larkana four each, Mirpurkhas two, Sujawal, tando Mohammad Khan and Jasmhoro one each.