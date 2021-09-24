UrduPoint.com

CPEC Projects To Provide Employment Opportunities To Citizens: CM Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 12:58 AM

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday said that Gwadar port secures a key importance for China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it provides the shortest route to connect the western part of China with the Indian Ocean and the Gulf region

He expressed these views while addressing the tenth meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee in Islamabad.

"We have the largest reserves of copper, gold, chromites and coal in Asia whereas Chinese companies were already operational in the mining sector in Balochistan", he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the tenth meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee in Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar while Federal Ministers, Chairman CPEC Authority Khalid Mansoor, Vice Chairman National Development Reforms Committee Ning Tari and other concerned officials participated.

In his address, the Chief Minister said that CPEC projects in country were providing employment opportunities as well as basic needs to the citizens.

The Government of Balochistan is committed to create conducive environment for Chinese investors and companies, he said, adding that every effort is being made for provision of protection to Chinese residents and Chinese companies operating in Balochistan.

He said that a framework has been developed to facilitate Chinese investors in the province saying it announced a new land lease policy and introduced a public-private partnership for the private sector.

Jam Kamal said the government was taking all possible steps to avail the benefits of CPEC Second Phase. There are vast opportunities for foreign direct investment in the fields of energy, mining, fisheries and tourism, he mentioned adding we invite our Chinese friends to invest in these fields.

The CM said that there was a need to continue investing in infrastructure in Balochistan, especially in road and railway projects.

He said that by connecting Gwadar with Khuzdar and Quetta by rail, Gwadar port could be made a commercially viable commercial port saying Chinese investment in socio-economic projects in Gwadar was commendable despite approval to upgrade Pak-China Friendship Hospital to Medical College is positive sign.

He said CPEC would continue to fully support projects and Chinese investment in the province.

