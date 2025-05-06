CPO For Beefing Up Security Of Chinese, Foreign Nationals
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has directed the police officers to beef up the security of Chinese and other foreign nationals working in Faisalabad especially in the area of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).
Chairing a high-level security meeting at FIEDMC, he reviewed the security arrangements and directed for strict implementation of SOPs. He said that monitoring of CCTV cameras should be ensured round the clock as these were installed for full protection of Chinese personnel.
He said that bulletproof vehicles must be used for movement of Chinese besides ensuring inter-agency coordination before any scheduled travel of foreign nationals.
He also directed the SP Madina Town Division to personally inspect deployed security personnel on a daily basis as no negligence in the security of Chinese nationals would be tolerated.
SSP Operations Madam Amara Shirazi, SP SPU Naeem Aziz Sandhu, ARO CTD Jamshed Chishti, SP Madina Town Division and others were also present in the meeting and they briefed the CPO about current security protocols for foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens.
