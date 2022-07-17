UrduPoint.com

CPO Visits Control Room Set Up At Kahuta Police Station To Monitor PP-7 By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 01:30 PM

CPO visits control room set up at Kahuta police station to monitor PP-7 by-elections

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday visited control room set up at Kahuta police station to monitor PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan by-elections.

The CPO instructed the officers concerned to ensure coordination and monitoring of the constituency.

The location mapping facility has been provided in the control room which would be used to check the location of the election material and results delivery staff.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The CPO said that Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the security arrangements in PP-7, Kahuta and Kallar Syedan to maintain peace during by-election.

Senior police officers while remaining in the field were checking duties of the police personnel.

The law and order situation was being monitored closely through police control room, he added.

He said, special security arrangements had been made for 76 sensitive police stations.

Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari said that display of weapons, aerial firing and loudspeakers were prohibited and strict legal action would be taken against any violation.

The implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan would be ensured at all cost, he added.

According to a police spokesman, the CPO also paid surprise visits to different polling stations on Saturday night and checked duties of the police personnel deployed there.

The CPO said that all available resources were being utilized to maintain law and order and to ensure peace during by-election in PP-7.

