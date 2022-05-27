CPPA seeks Rs 4.05 per unit increase in power tariff for April

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.05 per unit increase in power tariff for April under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs 10.6641 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 6.6087 per unit during April.

A total of 12,960.41 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 132.746 billion during the said period while 12,556.

37 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 18.55 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 16.74 per cent Coal, 12.07 per cent furnace oil, 9.85 per cent local gas, 19.42 per cent RLNG, 17.37 per cent nuclear and 3.59 per cent Wind.

The regulator will held public hearing on May 31. The impact of proposed increased will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline.

