CPPA seeks Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tariff for Feb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) has sought Rs 4.99 per unit increase in power tariff for February under monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA) mechanism.

According to the petition submitted to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the CPPA-G maintained that actual cost remained Rs 8.935 per unit against the reference fuel charges of Rs 4.251 per unit during November.

A total of 8,087.85 GWh electricity was generated worth Rs 72.

2 billion during the said period while 7,774.13 GWh net electricity was supplied to the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Out of total generation, as many as 18.22 per cent electricity was generated from hydel, 31.70 per cent Coal, 6.51 per cent furnace oil, 11.36 per cent local gas, 15.16 per cent RLNG, 12.53 per cent nuclear and 2.04 per cent Wind.

The regulator will held public hearing on Thursday. The impact of proposed increased will be passed on all categories of consumers except lifeline. /385