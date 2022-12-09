CPWB chairperson meets Sindh Child Protection Authority DG

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed visited Sindh Child Protection Authority offices in Karachi on Friday and met Director General Asghar Ali Ghanghro.

According to a media release issued here by the CPWB, the DG congratulated Sara Ahmed over receiving Global Collaborative Award for prevention of child exploitation.

Mohammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Roshni Helpline Karachi, was also present.

The DG Sindh Child Protection Authority and his team presented Sindh Culture Sindhi Award to Chairperson Sara Ahmed.

The chairperson visited various sections of the Sindh Child Protection Authority. She said that Child Protection Bureau Punjab and Sindh Child Authority were working for protection of children. She said the CPWB would continue providing services to children of Sindh province also.