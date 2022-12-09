UrduPoint.com

CPWB Chairperson Meets Sindh Child Protection Authority DG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

CPWB chairperson meets Sindh Child Protection Authority DG

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sara Ahmed visited Sindh Child Protection Authority offices in Karachi on Friday and met Director General Asghar Ali Ghanghro.

According to a media release issued here by the CPWB, the DG congratulated Sara Ahmed over receiving Global Collaborative Award for prevention of child exploitation.

Mohammad Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Roshni Helpline Karachi, was also present.

The DG Sindh Child Protection Authority and his team presented Sindh Culture Sindhi Award to Chairperson Sara Ahmed.

The chairperson visited various sections of the Sindh Child Protection Authority. She said that Child Protection Bureau Punjab and Sindh Child Authority were working for protection of children. She said the CPWB would continue providing services to children of Sindh province also.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Punjab Media

Recent Stories

Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to E ..

Pak Vs England: Pakistan score 107-2 in reply to England for 281 runs

3 minutes ago
 PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

34 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

2 hours ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.