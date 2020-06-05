Crackdown against transporters for not following SOPs, new fare launched

On the directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Minister Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir, the Transport Department launched a crackdown against the violators of SOPs and new fares across the province

Several small stands including five big stands across the province were visited on Thursday and Friday and fined all those not following the government's issued new fare after the reduction of petroleum prices and SOPs for the passenger safety.

Talking to media persons Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi said that they sealed many small and big bus stands of the passengers' vehicles and fined the transporters and vehicles owners over the violations of SOPs and not charging new fare from the passengers.

He said Regional Transport Authorities Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, Swat, Malakand sealed several bus stands and fined hundreds of vehicles for overcharging. On the directive of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Minister for Transport Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir, the Department of Transport has launched a crackdown against those violating the SOPs and overcharging despite issuing of new fares across the province.

Secretary Transport Zakir Hussain Afridi also directed the Regional Transport Authorities and the district administration to expedite the implementation of SOPs and new fares.

Swat, Malakand have sealed off several bus terminals and imposed fines on hundreds of vehicles for over charging the passengers, Zakir Hussain Afridi said, adding that authorities had also instructed passengers to wear face masks and maintain social distance.

The Secretary Transport said that crackdown would continue to ensure implementation of SOPs and new fares. The Secretary Transport has issued instructions to the Regional Transport Authorities to submit operation and performance reports on daily basis and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.