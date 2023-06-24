Crackdown launched against encroachment in downtown area

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :District administration and Municipal Corporation have launched a crackdown against encroachment in downtown area of the city especially in 8 bazaars around Clock Tower Chowk here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar supervised the anti-encroachment operation in Katchary Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar, Regal Road and other adjacent places. The anti-encroachment team confiscated the entire material of the shopkeepers which they placed on the encroached sites.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the crackdown would continue in the city area and strict action would be taken against the encroachers without any discrimination. He appealed the shopkeepers to remove the encroachments voluntarily, otherwise, they would be penalized besides confiscation their material from encroached placed.

The DC directed the officers of district administration and Municipal Corporation to visit all bazaars in downtown area regularly thrice in a day and take action against the encroachers without any discrimination. The encroachments were not only creating problems for the pedestrians but also sabotage the government's efforts for beauty of the city, he added.

He made it clear that look of the city area especially 8 bazaars around Clock Tower would be made attractive and in this regard no hindrance would be tolerated at all.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Faisalabad (MCF) Muhammad Zubair Wattoo and others also accompanied with Deputy Commissioner.