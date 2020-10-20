UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Crackdown On Inappropriate, Fake Number Plates

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

Crackdown on inappropriate, fake number plates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) took action against 323,524 vehicles and issued tickets besides getting registered cases during a crackdown on substandard number plates in the Punjab capital.

The CTP issued tickets to 31,582 unregistered and without number plates motorcycles and vehicles while action was also taken against 6,539 vehicles for not having standardized number plates and 3,976 vehicles for not installing number plates to avoid e-tickets, said CTO Syed Hammad Abid here on Tuesday.

The CTO said that it was a serious crime to use tempered number plates and those using such number plates would be taken to task and strict action be taken against them.

The CTP also got registered cases in various police stations against violators, the CTO said and added that vehicle owners should get correct, electronically government issued number plates.

An action would be taken against e-ticketing defaulting vehicles on identification of thePunjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), he maintained.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Government

Recent Stories

China lauds Moeed Yousuf for his remarks about Xin ..

2 minutes ago

Advanced Technology Research Council launches &#03 ..

9 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,077 new COVID-19 cases, 1,502 reco ..

9 minutes ago

Another FIR registered against PML-N leaders

8 minutes ago

Motorcyclist hit to death in sialkot

8 minutes ago

UK researchers aim to infect volunteers to study C ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.