Crackdown on inappropriate, fake number plates

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) took action against 323,524 vehicles and issued tickets besides getting registered cases during a crackdown on substandard number plates in the Punjab capital.

The CTP issued tickets to 31,582 unregistered and without number plates motorcycles and vehicles while action was also taken against 6,539 vehicles for not having standardized number plates and 3,976 vehicles for not installing number plates to avoid e-tickets, said CTO Syed Hammad Abid here on Tuesday.

The CTO said that it was a serious crime to use tempered number plates and those using such number plates would be taken to task and strict action be taken against them.

The CTP also got registered cases in various police stations against violators, the CTO said and added that vehicle owners should get correct, electronically government issued number plates.

An action would be taken against e-ticketing defaulting vehicles on identification of thePunjab Safe City Authority (PSCA), he maintained.