Crackdown On Profiteers Continues Across Sukkur Division

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The authorities have intensified the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the Sukkur.

The price control magistrates conducted inspections of 500 spots and imposed fines of more than Rs. 1 million. The report on the actions against the profiteers was presented in the meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi at his office here.

The meeting reviewed the price control measures. The Divisional Commissioner ordered that the ongoing crackdown against profi­teers be expedited. He asked the concerned of­ficers to ensure the implementation of the price lists as the sale of essential commodities at more than the fixed prices is not acceptable in any case.

He said that special inspections should be carried out and also asked price magistrates to remain fully active in the field and take stern action against overcharging.

