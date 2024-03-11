CS directs to curb menace of profiteering, hoarding in Ramazan

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam Irfan has directed the Deputy Commissioners to appoint officers in every district of the Province to curb the menace of profiteering, black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities in the Holy month of Ramazan.

As per directives by the Chief Secretary, officers have been appointed to take action under the Price Control Act 2005 by investigating and monitoring the prices in the district to control the prices of general consumption items and prevent hoarding.

In this regard, in the order issued by the Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana. it has been directed that the appointed officer should investigate the matter on a daily basis and send his report to the Deputy Commissioner's office on WhatsApp group.

Assistant Director of Bureau of Supplies & Prices Mir Shahnawaz, in Larkana city, has been given the responsibility. He can be contacted on phone number 0313-2115685.

DFC Larkana Hakeem Ali Mehar will conduct investigation in the district. He should be contacted on phone number 0307-5415217.

Additional Director Agriculture Extension Larkana Riaz Hussain Soomro would supervise the menace of profiteering, black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities in the city. He can be contacted on phone number 0345-3851585.

Assistant food Controller Larkana Tufail Ahmad Bhutto has been given the responsibility of controlling prices of essential commodities in the district. His phone number is 0335-7511155.

Assistant Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Arslan Chaudhary would serve in Larkana taluka to check the prices and profiteering, black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities. He will be contacted on phone number 0305-4055427.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Larkana Saeed Ahmed Tunio will also investigate and check the prices in the district. His phone number is 0300-3415871.

Assistant Director Labor Department Larkana Ms Nagina Memon will be assigned to check the prices in Larkana Taluka also. She can be contacted on phone number 0332-2600481.

Assistant Commissioner Ratodero Ms. Kainait Shaikh is handling the responsibilities to curb the menace of profiteering, black marketing and hoarding of essential commodities in Ratodero taluka, She can be contacted on phone number 0331-2829222.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Larkana Amjad Ali Bhutto will also work for price control in Ratodero taluka, for any complaint contact him on phone number 0335-3841835.

Assistant Commissioner Dokri Anwar Hussain Khaskhali will control the prices of essential commodities of Dokri Taluka. In this regard he should be contacted on phone number 0334-2472223.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Dokri Abdul Waheed Bhutto will also handle the responsibilities in Dokri Taluka. He should be contacted on phone number 0345-8990545.

Assistant Commissioner Bakrani Muhammad Usman Khaskhali has been given the responsibility of price control in Bakrani taluka. Whose phone number is 0332-2803771.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Bakrani Manthar Ali Panhwar will also be posted in Bakrani taluka and he should be contacted on phone number 0301-3464821.

All the officers have been directed to send the report on the general consumption items on the prescribed Performa daily at 04 pm on the WhatsApp group. While the DSPs and SHOs of the concerned areas have also been ordered to Keep in touch with fire inspection teams and take necessary action if necessary.