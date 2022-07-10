UrduPoint.com

CS Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 09:50 PM

CS reviews cleanliness arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Sunday visited various parts of the provincial capital to review cleanliness arrangements on Eid-ul-Azha.

He visited camps of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) established at Bhatti Gate, Outfall Road, Chauburji Chowk, Scheme Mor, Multan Road and other areas. These camps were established by the LWMC at more than 300 places in the city for the facilitation of the people.

During the visit, the CS directed the LWMC to further improve the sanitation and cleanliness arrangements of the city. He said that it was a collective responsibility of all to take care of sanitation and support the efforts of the government to improve cleanliness. He said that timely redress of complaints of the citizens regarding cleanliness must be ensured, adding that provision of a clean environment to citizens was a priority of the government.

He also appreciated the staff for performing duties on Eid-ul-Azha to provide efficient cleaning services to the citizens.

The CS was briefed that 110 temporary waste storage points and five dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba and Saggian) for animal waste had been established and so far more than 12,000 ton of animals waste had been collected from across the city.

Commissioner Lahore Division Usman Younis, Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Chief Corporation Officer Ali Bukhari were also present.

