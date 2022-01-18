UrduPoint.com

CTD Arrests Man Allegedly Involved In Firing On Policeman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 08:06 PM

CTD arrests man allegedly involved in firing on policeman

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested an accused for his alleged involvement in firing on a policeman during a taxi snatching incident in the area of Khanna police station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested an accused for his alleged involvement in firing on a policeman during a taxi snatching incident in the area of Khanna police station.

According to a police spokesman, on January 15, Khanna police had received a report that an armed man was driving a taxi after making hostage to the driver on a service road in the area of Khanna.

The police party on patrol responded timely and intercepted the taxi. The suspect had escaped the scene after opening fire on the police party that left a policeman Pervaiz Anwar injured.

The Inspectors General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus took notice of the incident and had tasked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Malik Jamil Zafar to arrest the accused.

The SSP CTD formed teams under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CTD Abdul Rauf Kiyani comprising Station House Officer of the police station concerned and other CTD personnel.

The police teams raided a cemetery, situated alongside a link road of Pandorian near Darbar Chan Pir Badshah Rawalpindi to arrest the accused.

The main accused Adnan Aziz son of Manazir Hussain arrested after receiving bullet injuries in an exchange of fire between police and the accused party while his accomplice managed to escape the scene.

Raids were being conducted to ensure the arrest of the other person.

A case was registered against the culprits in the CTD police station and further investigation is underway.

The senior police officers appreciated the performance of police teams.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Islamabad Fire Police Exchange Police Station Driver Road Man Rawalpindi January

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualif ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualification cases

2 minutes ago
 Agricultural machinery to be provided to farmers o ..

Agricultural machinery to be provided to farmers on subsidized rates

2 minutes ago
 NATO Members Divided on Nord Stream 2, It's Peculi ..

NATO Members Divided on Nord Stream 2, It's Peculiar Project - Stoltenberg

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Believes Necessary to Discuss Ukrainian Cr ..

Erdogan Believes Necessary to Discuss Ukrainian Crisis With Putin

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Confirms Lavrov-Blinken Phone Conversation ..

Moscow Confirms Lavrov-Blinken Phone Conversation on Tuesday

6 minutes ago
 Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.