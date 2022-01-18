CTD arrests man allegedly involved in firing on policeman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police on Tuesday arrested an accused for his alleged involvement in firing on a policeman during a taxi snatching incident in the area of Khanna police station.

According to a police spokesman, on January 15, Khanna police had received a report that an armed man was driving a taxi after making hostage to the driver on a service road in the area of Khanna.

The police party on patrol responded timely and intercepted the taxi. The suspect had escaped the scene after opening fire on the police party that left a policeman Pervaiz Anwar injured.

The Inspectors General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus took notice of the incident and had tasked Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Malik Jamil Zafar to arrest the accused.

The SSP CTD formed teams under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) CTD Abdul Rauf Kiyani comprising Station House Officer of the police station concerned and other CTD personnel.

The police teams raided a cemetery, situated alongside a link road of Pandorian near Darbar Chan Pir Badshah Rawalpindi to arrest the accused.

The main accused Adnan Aziz son of Manazir Hussain arrested after receiving bullet injuries in an exchange of fire between police and the accused party while his accomplice managed to escape the scene.

Raids were being conducted to ensure the arrest of the other person.

A case was registered against the culprits in the CTD police station and further investigation is underway.

The senior police officers appreciated the performance of police teams.