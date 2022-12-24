CTD arrests seven terrorists from different parts of Punjab

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2022) The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested seven terrorists of banned outfits in operations across the province.



According to the spokesperson, explosive material, weapons and proscribed literature were recovered from their custody.

He said that Khalid Mehmood, Mohsin Waqar, Muhammad Usman, Shair Muhammad, Lukhman Rafique and Farooq were among the suspects.

He stated that the department conducted 443 combing operations in different cities this week. As many as 19,630 suspected people were arrested and 90 of them were arrested due to their connection with any banned outfit, he added.