CTO Urges Motorcyclists To Use Helmet For Safety
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Fatima Beenish urged motorcyclists to use helmets for their own safety.
The motorcyclists must wear helmets to avoid fatal road accidents, said a news release issued here.
CTO said that traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.
She said wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of an accident.
“Sometimes it’s the only difference between life and death,” she added.
The CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules, which are for the safety and protection of the road users. On the other hand, the City Traffic Police have issued hundreds of challan tickets and also imposed a fine on the motorcyclists not wearing helmets.
The CTP also impounded a number of motorbikes in different police stations due to violations.
As part of the drive, over 20,000 motorcyclists were fined for not wearing helmets, she concluded.
