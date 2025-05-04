PPP KP Chief Unveils Schedule Of Visits
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Provincial president PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has announced a schedule for visits to divisional headquarters in the province.
According to a schedule shared on social media, the PPP provincial chief will be visiting Swat on May 06 followed by a visit to Hazara on the very next day May 07.
He will also pay a detail visit to his native district Malakand on May 08, Mardan on May 09 and D.I. Khan on May 10, 2025 respectively.
The leadership of PPP is anxious to strengthen and reorganise the party in their previous strongholds of the party and for this purpose, the KP leadership has decided to visit various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to reinvigorate the party in its previous strongholds.
The party has decided launching a vigorous movement against the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The leadership of PPP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is criticizing the KP government for ineptness and corruption.
During the anti-government movement, the workers of the party will also stage a sit-in in front of the provincial assembly.
APP/aqk
