PLCs Establishes To Boost Police-public Coordination
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) In line with the direction of the Punjab Home Department, the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi has notified the establishment of Public Liaison Committees (PLCs) at the City’s Police Station.
According to a notification issued by the DC office, Rafique Shah, Ch. Iqbal, Magbool Ahmed Khan, Raja Muhammad Wajid and Tariq Jadoon would be the members of PLCs Police Station, City. Similarly, Muhammad Safeer Khokhar, Malik Ghulam Sarwar, Malik Asif Iqbal, Gulfraz Khan, Saqib Chaudhary, Yousaf Hafeez But and Kamal Pasha would perform as members of PLCs Police Station Ganjmandi. Irfan Azeem, Ch Umer Mushtaq, Ch Abid, Ibrahim Butt and Khan bahadur Police Station Ratta Amral,Saif ullah, Fazal Shah, Yaseen, Rizwan Abbasi, Mufti Siddique sadi Police Station Pirwadahi.
Meanwhile, Khalid Mehmood, Umar Ashraf, Sanobar Gul, Qari Abdul Jabbar, Muhammad Amir Butt and Muhammad Ejaz were notified as members of PLCs Police Station Waris Khan and Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Ch, Tariq Mehmood and Ibrar Ahmed Sheikh,Police Station Banni.
The committees were comprised of society representatives and will act as community overseers, identifying potential threats and reporting suspicious activity.
The PLCs aimed to improve communication and trust between citizens and law enforcement, and will assist in dealing with issues like terrorism and extremism.
