Two More Bodies Of Libya Boat Tragedy Arrive
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Another two bodies of Pakistan nationals who lost their lives in a tragic boat
accident off the eastern coast of Libya, arrived at Lahore Airport on Sunday.
The incident occurred during the night between April 12 and 13, when a migrant
boat capsized near Libya's eastern shoreline.
The victims were identified as Sufyan and Nadeem Ahmed, residents of Gujranwala.
State Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Hussain and Member Punjab
Assembly Mian Imran Javed received the bodies at the Lahore Airport cargo
department.
Later, bodies were handed over to the grieving families. Prayers
were also offered for the departed souls.
Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mubashir Hussain expressed deep sorrow
and grief, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.
He said: “We are making strict laws against those who play with the lives
of people. Some culprits had been arrested while the rest have yet to be caught,
he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two more bodies of Libya boat tragedy arrive3 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, enhanced trade, connectivity13 minutes ago
-
COVID-19 response analysis highlights `Trust in Vaccines’ as cornerstone to effective immunization ..13 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses ways to boost Regional Coordination and Security Cooperation23 minutes ago
-
1896 hardcore criminals apprehended under NAP23 minutes ago
-
Ambassador says global community supports peaceful resolution of Pak-India conflict based on facts33 minutes ago
-
Heatwave fuels surge in Air Cooler sales in twin cities53 minutes ago
-
ADG reviews PFA performance in meeting53 minutes ago
-
National hero Arshad Nadeem visits IPSD, praises citizen-friendly initiatives2 hours ago
-
PM felicitates Lawrence Wong on his victory in Singapore elections2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar discusses regional developments with Malaysian FM2 hours ago
-
PDMA issues landslide warning for Murree & Galyat, urges timely precautions2 hours ago