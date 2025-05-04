Open Menu

Two More Bodies Of Libya Boat Tragedy Arrive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 04, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Two more bodies of Libya boat tragedy arrive

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Another two bodies of Pakistan nationals who lost their lives in a tragic boat

accident off the eastern coast of Libya, arrived at Lahore Airport on Sunday.

The incident occurred during the night between April 12 and 13, when a migrant

boat capsized near Libya's eastern shoreline.

The victims were identified as Sufyan and Nadeem Ahmed, residents of Gujranwala.

State Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Hussain and Member Punjab

Assembly Mian Imran Javed received the bodies at the Lahore Airport cargo

department.

Later, bodies were handed over to the grieving families. Prayers

were also offered for the departed souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana Mubashir Hussain expressed deep sorrow

and grief, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

He said: “We are making strict laws against those who play with the lives

of people. Some culprits had been arrested while the rest have yet to be caught,

he added.

