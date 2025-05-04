Veteran Launches Book To Disseminate Information About Insurance
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The book with the title of "Parametric Insurance: Reshaping the Risk World", written by Tariq Bhatti, a renowned insurance and international trade expert, is all set to launch through digital platform.
The author is the founder of Pension Pakistan, a financial consultancy platform, and is also recognized for his work with diplomatic missions, multinational corporations and policymakers, said a press release.
The author said there were a lot of negative perceptions prevailing in our society regarding the insurance and its operations, which needed to be addressed through communication.
the purpose of this book was to highlight the benefits of insurance, revolutionizing claims processes, reducing coverage gaps and offering faster payouts in times of crisis, he added.
Tariq Bhatti has vast experience of over 40 years in insurance, finance, international trade and diplomacy.
