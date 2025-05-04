Open Menu

IRSA Releases 158,500 Cusecs Water

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM

IRSA releases 158,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 158,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 207,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1438.30 feet which was 36.30 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1135.55 feet, which was 85.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 103,300, 56,800, 37,800 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 26,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

