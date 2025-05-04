IRSA Releases 158,500 Cusecs Water
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 158,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 207,300 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1438.30 feet which was 36.30 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 91,500 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1135.55 feet, which was 85.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 44,300 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 103,300, 56,800, 37,800 and 9,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 35,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 26,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025
HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris' loyalty to Pakistan unshakeable: Shah Ghulam Qadir2 minutes ago
-
Arrival of watermelon fruit in markets brings relief to residents of capital amid hot summer2 minutes ago
-
PPP KP chief unveils schedule of visits2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 158,500 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Veteran launches book to disseminate information about insurance2 minutes ago
-
PLCs establishes to boost police-public coordination2 minutes ago
-
Two more bodies of Libya boat tragedy arrive22 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s vision for a peaceful neighbourhood, enhanced trade, connectivity32 minutes ago
-
COVID-19 response analysis highlights `Trust in Vaccines’ as cornerstone to effective immunization ..32 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses ways to boost Regional Coordination and Security Cooperation42 minutes ago
-
1896 hardcore criminals apprehended under NAP42 minutes ago
-
Ambassador says global community supports peaceful resolution of Pak-India conflict based on facts52 minutes ago