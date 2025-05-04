Open Menu

ICT Police Rescue 3-year Azlan, Arrest Female Kidnapper From Centaurus Mall

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ICT Police rescue 3-year Azlan, arrest female kidnapper from Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police successfully recovered a three-year-old child, Azlan, son of Faisal Ali Rana, who had been abducted from Centaurus Mall, located in the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station, within a remarkably short span of time.

An official told APP on Sunday that the child, Azlan a resident of Sector B-17, Islamabad, was traced using advanced technology, including Safe City cameras, along with human intelligence. This led to the immediate arrest of the female kidnapper, who had been previously involved in several child abduction cases.

He said the woman is currently under investigation, and further revelations are expected in the case. Following the recovery, the child was safely reunited with his parents, who were deeply relieved and overwhelmed with joy.

SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) facilitated a video call between the child and his parents, allowing them to see their son after his safe return. The parents expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Islamabad Police for their swift action.

Azlan’s father, Faisal Ali Rana, thanked the Islamabad Police for their swift and professional response. He praised the officers for recovering his son in such a short time and appreciated their tireless efforts.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the DIG Islamabad office to personally meet the recovered child. During this meeting, the IG Rizvi praised the collaborative efforts of the officers, including DIG Tariq , SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SSP CTD, and SP CIA.

Additionally, IG Rizvi commended CIA Incharge Suleman Shah and his team for their exceptional work in this case. IG announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for all officers involved in the operation.

IG Rizvi expressed pride in the professionalism and dedication of the Islamabad Police teams. He said, "My team has solved dozens of major cases over the past year in a professional manner. We will continue serving the citizens with the same passion and commitment."

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2025

5 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by two wickets

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

18 hours ago
 UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years ..

UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..

18 hours ago
 Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on M ..

Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday

18 hours ago
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wed ..

National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi

18 hours ago
 Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

21 hours ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

21 hours ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan