ICT Police Rescue 3-year Azlan, Arrest Female Kidnapper From Centaurus Mall
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police successfully recovered a three-year-old child, Azlan, son of Faisal Ali Rana, who had been abducted from Centaurus Mall, located in the jurisdiction of Margalla Police Station, within a remarkably short span of time.
An official told APP on Sunday that the child, Azlan a resident of Sector B-17, Islamabad, was traced using advanced technology, including Safe City cameras, along with human intelligence. This led to the immediate arrest of the female kidnapper, who had been previously involved in several child abduction cases.
He said the woman is currently under investigation, and further revelations are expected in the case. Following the recovery, the child was safely reunited with his parents, who were deeply relieved and overwhelmed with joy.
SSP Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) facilitated a video call between the child and his parents, allowing them to see their son after his safe return. The parents expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the Islamabad Police for their swift action.
Azlan’s father, Faisal Ali Rana, thanked the Islamabad Police for their swift and professional response. He praised the officers for recovering his son in such a short time and appreciated their tireless efforts.
Inspector General of Police (IG) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the DIG Islamabad office to personally meet the recovered child. During this meeting, the IG Rizvi praised the collaborative efforts of the officers, including DIG Tariq , SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, SSP CTD, and SP CIA.
Additionally, IG Rizvi commended CIA Incharge Suleman Shah and his team for their exceptional work in this case. IG announced cash rewards and commendation certificates for all officers involved in the operation.
IG Rizvi expressed pride in the professionalism and dedication of the Islamabad Police teams. He said, "My team has solved dozens of major cases over the past year in a professional manner. We will continue serving the citizens with the same passion and commitment."
APP/rzr-mkz
