Kashmiris' loyalty to Pakistan unshakeable: Shah Ghulam Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The President of the Muslim League-Nawaz Azad Kashmir, Shah Ghulam Qadir reasserted Sunday that AJK and Occupied Kashmir remain resolutely united with Pakistan's armed forces, unwavering in their allegiance and India can never alter the Kashmiris' deep-rooted affection for Pakistan, which is rooted in their unwavering commitment to the Kashmir

cause.

In an exclusive conversation with ptv news channel, he emphasized that Kashmiris stand firm in their support for Pakistan and its armed forces, with their hearts beating for Pakistan.

Shah Ghulam Qadir stated that there is no confusion among Kashmiris regarding their support for Pakistan.

He highlighted that recent public gatherings on April 29 and May 1 in AJK demonstrated overwhelming enthusiasm, with participants reaffirming their solidarity with Pakistan's armed forces.

Ghulam Qadir further emphasized that India should consider accepting Pakistan's proposal for a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

This investigation would ideally be conducted by credible international institutions, ensuring a fair and transparent process, he added.

By doing so, both countries can work towards uncovering the truth and potentially easing tensions, he

suggested.

He also criticized India's actions in Kashmir, stating that the country's behavior has been exposed as

deceitful. They specifically condemned India's military operations in the Kashmir Valley, describing them as oppressive.

He also appealed to the international community to take notice of the situation and hold India accountable for its handling of the Phalgama incident.

He attributed the mishandling of the incident to India, emphasizing that the country bears responsibility for its actions and the consequences that followed.

He expressed solidarity with Pakistan, stating that Kashmir will remain supportive of Pakistan, unwaveringly.