COVID-19 response analysis highlights `Trust in Vaccines’ as cornerstone to effective immunization strategy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) A recent study examining Pakistan’s COVID-19 response underscores trust in vaccines as the cornerstone of an effective immunization strategy besides emphasizing the need to prioritize public confidence in both vaccines and the healthcare delivery system to ensure vaccination campaigns as successful.

By documenting critical lessons from the pandemic, the study reinforces that building trust is essential for improving vaccine uptake and strengthening future health crisis responses.

“The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) rollout serves as a prime example of how trust, built through an effective communication and reliable service delivery, achieved vaccine acceptance,” reads the study carried out by Jhpiego, a global health organization, with the support of GAVI, the Vaccines Alliance and Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI).

The study was conducted under the project "Pakistan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Response, Best Practices and Learnings" aimed at consolidating best practices and lessons learned from COVID-19 pandemic response to support the government in strengthening routine immunization.

“Building trust in vaccines requires a strong and reliable healthcare system that ensures transparency, accessibility, and accountability. When people trust the institutions responsible for immunization, they are more likely to accept vaccines without hesitation,” study noted.

Research study found that bottom-up approaches, although prescribed in the public health literature, are not actually practiced in real life.

Some of the policy decisions without consultation from the grassroots can turn into pitfalls, it continued.

The findings also mentioned building trust for making introduction of a new vaccine, Human Papillomavirus, in Pakistan successful for prevention of cervical cancer.

The dissemination of study was organized by Jhpiego at an event with Dr. Shabana Saleem, DG Federal Directorate of Immunization (FDI) as chief guest.

Representatives from World Health Organization- Pakistan, UNICEF Pakistan, Gates Foundation, Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative, Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative and other stakeholders also attended the event.

Sharing finding of the study, Project Lead, Dr. Fahad Abbasi informed participants that the COVID-19 pandemic was a defining moment for global public health, testing the resilience of healthcare systems worldwide.

In Pakistan, he continued, the crisis brought immense challenges but also provided an opportunity to strengthen immunization efforts, introduce innovative solutions, and enhance collaboration between government and partners.

The report, Pakistan’s COVID-19 Pandemic Response: Best Practices and Learnings, is the result of a comprehensive learning activity conducted under the CDS-III initiative. It captures key insights through a qualitative exploratory study as well as provincial co-creation workshop from diverse stakeholders.

The findings of the study are based on extensive desk reviews, key informant interviews, and focus group discussions conducted at both federal and provincial level, Dr. Fahad added.

The study’s suggestions included Political ownership and commitment to health at all levels for a successful response to emergencies.

Continued investment in immunization infrastructure is essential and ought to continue for sustaining the gains achieved during COVID-19.

Strengthening inter sectoral collaboration between government, private sector, and community organizations to ensure better preparedness for future health emergencies and improve overall vaccination coverage.

Health system to integrate outbreak response within routine immunization (RI) systems by building on existing RI infrastructure, personnel, and planning mechanisms.

Governments to avoid coercive vaccine policies and instead focus on informed consent and voluntary participation to foster a rights-based approach to immunization.

In her address, Dr. Shabana Saleem said that the project’s findings will play a pivotal role in guiding future health policy, enhancing system preparedness, and ensuring that no child is left behind in immunization efforts across Pakistan.

Dr. Aminah Khan, Country Director, Jhpiego Pakistan, apprised participants about working of her organization in immunization sector and completion of different projects of public health in the country.

She said Jhpiego’s team has worked hard on this project to document key lessons from Pakistan’s COVID-19 response and these learnings are valuable as they will guide national and provincial policies to improve immunization programs, strengthen our healthcare system and prepare for any future health emergency.