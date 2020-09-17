City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi has directed the Education Wing of CTP to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi has directed the Education Wing of CTP to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety.

The Education Wing staff on Thursday distributed awareness pamphlets and briefed the drivers particularly of Public Service Vehicles about traffic rules.

According to Incharge Education Wing CTP, Sohail Zafar, the road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals, all other traffic rules and regulations.

He said, efforts were underway to spread awareness about traffic rules and road safety.

He said, the education wing was arranging lectures, seminars, walks, radio programs and use other mediums to spread awareness.

The citizens during awareness campaigns were being guided that the use of mobile phone while driving is dangerous which must be avoided, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said.

Traffic rules should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to fatal accidents, he said adding, efforts were being made to persuade theroad users in the traffic management.

The motorists should not park vehicles in no parking areas, he said stressing strict observance of traffic rules as only through this way, safe and secure journey on the roads could be ensured.