Farmers’ guide to low-green paddy convention organized

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) A farmers’ guide to low-green paddy convention was organized at a local hotel in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture Extension and Fatima Fertilizer Company. Amanat Ali Sindhu, Technical Services Officer, District Faisalabad, Muhammad Yasin Bajwa, District Sales Manager, Chiniot, Muhammad Imran Hussain, Development Manager, North-2, and Islamuddin Memon, Regional Sales Manager, Faisalabad Division, participated in the seminar and addressed the farmers. Amanat Ali Sindhu, Technical Services Officer, Fatima Fertilizer Company, Faisalabad, while addressing the participants, said that paddy is a very important crop of Pakistan. Phosphorus and nitrogen are the main nutrients of the crop to achieve profitable yield per acre of paddy, and instead of ordinary fertilizers for Pakistani lands, the use of acidic green nitrophosphate and cane guava fertilizers of Fatima Fertilizer Company has increased the yield per acre of paddy.

A definite increase of 10 to 15 percent can be achieved. Muhammad Imran Hussain, Development Manager North-2, informed the farmers in detail about the use of green nitrophosphate and cane guava in paddy crop to achieve 10 to 15 percent more yield per acre of paddy.

Islamuddin Memon, Regional Sales Manager Faisalabad Division, thanked the Agriculture Department and farmers on behalf of Fatima Fertilizer Company. Dr. Muhammad Shahbaz, Deputy Director, Agriculture Extension, Chiniot, informed the farmers in detail about the steps and schemes taken by the Punjab Government for the farmers. Muhammad Khalid, Assistant Director, Agriculture Extension, Tehsil, Chiniot, informed the farmers about the production technology of paddy in great detail. Shahid Asghar, Deputy Director, Pest Warning and Quality Control, Pesticides, Chiniot, informed about the control of pests and diseases in paddy. The chief guest of the Green Paddy Convention, Maulana Muhammad Ilyas Chinioti MPA, Chiniot District, informed the farmers about the schemes and efforts of the Punjab government to achieve better paddy production. Progressive farmers of Chiniot District, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Haral and Haq Nawaz, used Fatima Fertilizers Company’s Sar-e-Sabz Nitrophos and Can Guwara fertilizers in their wheat crop and secured first, second and third positions respectively in Chiniot District in the Punjab Government’s Wheat Production Competition 2024-25. Fatima Fertilizer Company paid tribute to the winning farmers.