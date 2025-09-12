Open Menu

Dacoit Gang Busted, Four Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Dacoit gang busted, four held

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) City Police busted a dacoit gang and arrested four criminals besides recovering looted valuables from them on Friday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak, the City Police launched a special operation against criminals and busted the notorious Haidri Gang.

The police also arrested four members of the gang including the ring leader Haider Waseem alias Haidri, Wahab, Dilawar and Zaigham.

The police have recovered looted valuables including motorcycle, mobile phones and cash total worth Rs 470,000 from their possession by tracing 11 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

