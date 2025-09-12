Interior Minister Pays Ribute To Martyr Major Adnan Aslam, Hails Parents’ Courage
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Minister of State Talal Chaudhry on Friday visited the residence of Major Adnan Aslam in Bannu, who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting against Khawarij militants.
Naqvi met with the martyred officer’s parents and family members, offering heartfelt condolences and prayers for the elevation of Major Adnan’s ranks. He praised the parents’ unwavering courage, saying, “Your martyred son has written a new chapter of bravery and valor. Your resolve and determination are the nation’s strength, and we salute your greatness.” He added that even while wounded, Major Adnan continued to defend his comrades.
Talal Chaudhry called Major Adnan “a hero of the nation” and assured that his “great sacrifice will not go in vain,” emphasizing that the families of martyrs have earned the nation’s eternal gratitude.
The martyred officer’s father expressed pride in his son’s sacrifice, stating, “My brave son gave his life for the country and honored our name.” His mother, showing remarkable resolve, said, “Even if I had ten sons, I would sacrifice them all for the homeland. Adnan fulfilled my wish by giving his life for the country.”
Family members noted that Major Adnan Aslam was also an accomplished karate and martial arts athlete. Naqvi reviewed the awards and medals the late officer had received for his service.
Major Adnan Aslam was critically wounded in Bannu while rescuing a comrade during an operation against Khawarij terrorists and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa, IG Police Ali Nasir Rizvi, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Memon were also present during the visit.
