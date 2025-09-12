UK expresses solidarity with Pakistan amid devastating floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) UK High Commissioner, Jane Marriott Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and expressed UK’s full solidarity with Pakistan in responding to the devastating impacts of the floods and ongoing monsoon season.

She also highlighted the £ 3 million in emergency relief and response with further humanitarian support to follow, including on recovery, in coordination with the government of Pakistan/National Disaster Management Authority.

The deputy PM appreciated this timely commitment, as well as UK’s understanding of the scale of devastation and the urgent needs of the hour, and conveyed gratitude for UK’s solidarity in relief and recovery efforts.

They also discussed bilateral relations, importance of high-level exchanges, and recent regional & international developments.