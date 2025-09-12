UK Expresses Solidarity With Pakistan Amid Devastating Floods
Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) UK High Commissioner, Jane Marriott Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and expressed UK’s full solidarity with Pakistan in responding to the devastating impacts of the floods and ongoing monsoon season.
She also highlighted the £ 3 million in emergency relief and response with further humanitarian support to follow, including on recovery, in coordination with the government of Pakistan/National Disaster Management Authority.
The deputy PM appreciated this timely commitment, as well as UK’s understanding of the scale of devastation and the urgent needs of the hour, and conveyed gratitude for UK’s solidarity in relief and recovery efforts.
They also discussed bilateral relations, importance of high-level exchanges, and recent regional & international developments.
Recent Stories
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..
Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms
Asia Cup 2025 Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today
UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow
‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..
Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ten held for stealing power1 minute ago
-
Safe City team recovers 18 bodies during floods1 minute ago
-
UK expresses solidarity with Pakistan amid devastating floods1 minute ago
-
More steps stressed for provision of better facilities to citizens1 minute ago
-
Faisalabad’s Kutchehry Bazaar to go wire-free in Rs 700m beautification drive1 minute ago
-
Meeting reviews impacts of recent floods on cotton crop11 minutes ago
-
Five suffer burns due to stove explosion11 minutes ago
-
Two bike-lifter gangs busted11 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches fresh relief consignment to flood-hit Punjab21 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize 965g ice; two peddlers held31 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case against Imran Khan41 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed41 minutes ago