District Admin, Civil Society Join Hands For Flood Relief Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) In line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision, the district administration of Khanewal has mobilised efforts for rehabilitation of flood victims.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salma Suleman has engaged civil society organisations to accelerate relief and recovery operations.

In this regard, a high-level meeting chaired by the deputy commissioner brought together representatives of NGOs, the traders’ chamber, flour mills, Petroleum Dealers Association, and Chemists’ Association. The DC appealed to civil society for urgent provision of hygiene kits, medicines, warm bedding and clothing for the affected families.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Salma Suleman emphasized that the Punjab government was working round the clock in the field to support flood-affected communities. She urged traders’ bodies and NGOs to step forward in the spirit of public service.

Representatives from Nestlé, Jadeed and other industrial units assured the district administration of their full cooperation in the relief drive. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ghulam Mustafa and officials from the Social Welfare Department also participated in the meeting.

APP/qbs

