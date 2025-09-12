Open Menu

AJK’S Kotli District Ranks At 3 In The Country Improving Adolescent Health

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

AJK’S Kotli district ranks at 3 in the country improving adolescent health

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Kotli district excels in landmark adolescent health. A midline review workshop for the SOPRAN project was held with the participation of high-ranking officials from the district health, education, food, and BISP departments in Kotli.

The Primary objective of the workshop was to conduct a detailed analysis of the project's mid-term review results and to develop a concrete plan of action for the phases leading up to March 26.

The SOPRAN project, which focuses on empowering adolescents and combating malnutrition, has achieved significant successes in Kotli district. Integrated efforts are underway under the project to promote youth health, education, and overall well-being.

Representatives from the education department emphasized the critical importance of expanding the project across the entire district, citing its encouraging outcomes. District Education Officer (Male) Syed Jamshed Bukhari stated, "This expansion will allow us to create a deeper and more sustainable impact in the areas of youth health and nutrition.

"

During the workshop, District Health Officer Syed Shafqat Shah highlighted the positive results achieved in the health sector. District Education Officers Syed Jamshed Ahmed Bukhari and Saeeda Andaleeb shared their insights on the educational aspects, while Deputy DEO Hamza Ali Syed and Sardar Idrees Khan presented key suggestions regarding female education.

A detailed briefing on food and nutrition aspects was given by District Food Officer Manwar Chohan and the Assistant Director of Nutrition. Representatives from BISP, Liaqat and Syed Mujtaba discussed potential avenues for collaboration with social protection programs.

According to a survey released during the workshop, Kotli district has secured a position among the top three performing districts in the country under the SOPRAN project, outperforming seven other participating districts. The role of teachers as health educators and the exemplary coordination among all stakeholders were highlighted as particularly commendable factors in this success.

