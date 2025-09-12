Open Menu

Safe City Team Recovers 18 Bodies During Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 04:00 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) A Safe City Sialkot team continued rescue and relief operation on Friday, kick-started during flash floods, and successfully recovered 18 bodies and three missing persons.

According to an official of the police, Meri Pehchan Team of Safe City had been functional round-the-clock to rescue and provide relief the flood victims.

The team, he said, utilised modern technology during rescue and relief operation including cameras and drones etc.

Moreover, he said that the team also recovered three missing persons in the flood-hit-areas. It received number of calls from the people through 15 and other means for help.

