Open Menu

Mehfil-e-Milad At ASAS International School, F-8 Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad at ASAS International School, F-8 campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) ASAS International school, F-8 Campus, held a soulful Mehfil-e-Milad on Friday in commemoration of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The program featured moving recitations of Hamd and heartfelt Naats by students and faculty.

Students of the ASAS Inclusive education Group also took part in the recitation of Naats, adding a special dimension to the event and receiving warm appreciation from the audience.

The ceremony was graced by the Branch Head, Ms. Saba Mubashar, as the chief guest. In her remarks, she commended the students and teachers for organizing an inspiring gathering that nurtures love for the Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerat and values in young minds.

The event concluded with a collective Dua for peace, harmony, and the prosperity of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

44 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

53 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

55 minutes ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

59 minutes ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of ..

UAE Cybersecurity Council announces 2nd edition of 'CyberQ' conference this Nove ..

1 hour ago
Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministe ..

Al Marar leads UAE delegation at 8th Joint Ministerial Meeting of Strategic Dial ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision approving 74 new economic activities on farms

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

Asia Cup 2025  Pakistan,Oman to lock horns today

1 hour ago
 UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses ..

UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Doncaster opens tomorrow

2 hours ago
 ‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and ..

‘Anwar Gargash Academy’ hosts Women, Peace and Security Working Group meetin ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark ..

Asia Cup 2025: Preity Zinta’s Punjab Kings Sark faces backlash for removing Pa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan