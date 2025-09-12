Mehfil-e-Milad At ASAS International School, F-8 Campus
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) ASAS International school, F-8 Campus, held a soulful Mehfil-e-Milad on Friday in commemoration of the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
The program featured moving recitations of Hamd and heartfelt Naats by students and faculty.
Students of the ASAS Inclusive education Group also took part in the recitation of Naats, adding a special dimension to the event and receiving warm appreciation from the audience.
The ceremony was graced by the Branch Head, Ms. Saba Mubashar, as the chief guest. In her remarks, she commended the students and teachers for organizing an inspiring gathering that nurtures love for the Prophet’s (PBUH) Seerat and values in young minds.
The event concluded with a collective Dua for peace, harmony, and the prosperity of Pakistan.
