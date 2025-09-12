Ten held for stealing power

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) on Friday caught 10 power thieves during an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, the task force members raided various areas and caught the accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and through meter tampering.

They were identified as Nisar Ahmad, Khadim Hussain, Khawer Ali, Arshad, Abu Ahmed, Dost Muhammad, Ishtiaq, Aoun Muhammad and others.

The police registered cases against pilferers.