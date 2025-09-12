DC Bans Sale Of Sleep Medicines Without Doctor’s Prescription
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali on Friday directed all drug stores and medical outlets to strictly refrain from selling insomnia and sleep-related medications without a valid doctor’s prescription.
An official from the DC office told APP that strict action would be taken against medical store owners found violating this directive.
The official noted that although such medicines are generally intended to be sold only with a doctor’s prescription, many stores have been dispensing them without proper oversight, leading to misuse.
To curb this practice, the district administration has now made it mandatory for all sleep-related medications to be sold only upon presentation of a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner.
The DC emphasized that the move aims to prevent the misuse of such drugs and protect public health.
