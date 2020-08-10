UrduPoint.com
Dacoit Killed, Accomplices Escape

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

Dacoit killed, accomplices escape

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A dacoit was killed in an encounter, while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene in the area of Civil Line police station during wee hours.

Police said on Monday that Police received information that some bandits were looted citizens at Daewoo Road near Bawa Chak Saim Nehar.

Jawans of Dolphin Force reached the spot and directed the outlaws for surrender but they opened indiscriminate firing at the police.

The police returned the fire and during this encounter, a 30-year-old criminal received critical bullet injuries and fell down on the ground but their accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police shifted the injured dacoit to hospital but he breathed his last.

Special police teams have also been constituted to trace whereabouts of the escapees,while further investigation was under way, he added.

