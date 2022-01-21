UrduPoint.com

Dacoit Wanted To Police In Seven Cases Arrested By PHP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 04:19 PM

Dacoit wanted to police in seven cases arrested by PHP

Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) arrested a dacoit wanted to police in seven different cases at district Vehari and recovered weapons from his possession here on Frida

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) arrested a dacoit wanted to police in seven different cases at district Vehari and recovered weapons from his possession here on Friday.

As per directives SP PHP Multan Region Huma Naseeb, the PHP officials ensuring all measures not only to facilitate masses during travelling on highways but also taking strict action against criminals.

The PHP Patrolling post Dakota district Vehari arrested a suspicious person during routine patrolling and recovered illegal weapons from his possession.

The arrested criminal was later, identified as Abid Hussain who was a proclaimed offender and wanted to police in seven cases of dacoity at different police stations of district Vehari.

The criminal has been handed over to Tiba Sultanpur police station where a case has been registered against him, PHP Spokesman Rauf Gilani said.

In a statement issued here on Friday, SP PHP Huma Naseeb said that strict action was being taken against criminals travelling on highways. She said that public safety and protection of their properties was top priority and there would be no compromise on it. She directed PHP officers to continue action against criminals.

