Open Menu

Dacoits Allegedly Snatch Rs 1.3 Mln From Jeweller

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2023 | 11:22 PM

Dacoits allegedly snatch Rs 1.3 mln from jeweller

Two armed dacoits allegedly looted cash of Rs 1.3 million from a goldsmith near Teachers Colony in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Two armed dacoits allegedly looted cash of Rs 1.3 million from a goldsmith near Teachers Colony in Alipur.

According to police sources, a local jeweller named Waseem Abbas was heading to a bus stand when he was intercepted by two armed dacoits. They allegedly snatched Rs 1.

3 million from him.

The jeweler's destination was Sargodha to purchase gold. The police registered the case and started searching for the dacoits.

However, local traders expressed concern over incidents of dacoities in the region. They demanded the government take immediate notice of the poor law and order situation in the district.

Related Topics

Police Poor Law And Order Sargodha Alipur Waseem Abbas Gold From Government Million

Recent Stories

Education for all program continues in far flung a ..

Education for all program continues in far flung areas of South Waziristan

3 minutes ago
 Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectati ..

Stocks mostly up as Fed tempers rate cut expectations

4 minutes ago
 Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candid ..

Nomination filing process sweeps Islamabad, candidates eager for NA seats

9 minutes ago
 Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs ..

Ahmed Saleem’s unique treasure of archives needs to be preserved for future ge ..

14 minutes ago
 DGSE organizes special programme on eve of Int't D ..

DGSE organizes special programme on eve of Int't Day of Persons with Disabilitie ..

14 minutes ago
 Gaza 'most dangerous place in world to be a child' ..

Gaza 'most dangerous place in world to be a child': UNICEF

14 minutes ago
ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC’s ..

ECP denies creation of additional seat in CEC’s native constituency

14 minutes ago
 IHC reserves decision regarding Omar Ayub's plea s ..

IHC reserves decision regarding Omar Ayub's plea seeking cases details

7 minutes ago
 DIG East for establishing lady police officer desk ..

DIG East for establishing lady police officer desk in police stations

7 minutes ago
 Sindh University issues new Schedule for postponed ..

Sindh University issues new Schedule for postponed papers

7 minutes ago
 ROs start issuing nomination papers in Larkana, Ka ..

ROs start issuing nomination papers in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, other distric ..

7 minutes ago
 Bilawal stresses need for fresh approach in politi ..

Bilawal stresses need for fresh approach in politics

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan