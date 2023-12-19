Dacoits allegedly snatch Rs 1.3 mln from jeweller

Two armed dacoits allegedly looted cash of Rs 1.3 million from a goldsmith near Teachers Colony in Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Two armed dacoits allegedly looted cash of Rs 1.3 million from a goldsmith near Teachers Colony in Alipur.

According to police sources, a local jeweller named Waseem Abbas was heading to a bus stand when he was intercepted by two armed dacoits. They allegedly snatched Rs 1.

3 million from him.

The jeweler's destination was Sargodha to purchase gold. The police registered the case and started searching for the dacoits.

However, local traders expressed concern over incidents of dacoities in the region. They demanded the government take immediate notice of the poor law and order situation in the district.