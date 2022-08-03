UrduPoint.com

Daewoo Bus Service To Operate New Buses On Routes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Daewoo Bus Service to operate new buses on routes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Daewoo Bus Service will begin the service of new buses on D.I. Khan, Swat and Abbottabad routes to address all public complaints.

The assurance was given to Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud by the Zonal Manager Daewoo Bus Service, Mushtaq Hussain here on Wednesday.

On receiving public complaints regarding the operation of sub-standard and old buses on D.I. Khan, Swat and Abbottabad on routes, the Commissioner Peshawar had directed the sealing of the Daewoo Bus station.

However, the Zonal Manager of the bus service called on the Commissioner Peshawar and assured him about the operation of new buses on D.

I. Khan, Swat and Abbottabad routes within a period of ten days and will address all public complaints.

In this connection, Zonal Manager formally submitted an affidavit, which was followed by the directives of the Commissioner for de-sealing the bus station.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Peshawar said that the purpose of their action was not to defame or hurt the feelings of anyone rather it was aimed at reformation and provision of facilities to commuters. He said that all bus stations will provide all those services to the commuters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which they are providing to the people of other provinces.

