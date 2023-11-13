Open Menu

Dairy Expo 2023 To Start From Nov 15

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Dairy Expo 2023 to start from Nov 15

A 2-day 'Dairy Asia Expo 2023' will be held in the provincial capital at Expo Centre Johar Town from November 15 to 16

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) A 2-day 'Dairy Asia Expo 2023' will be held in the provincial capital at Expo Centre Johar Town from November 15 to 16.

The event is pivotal event in ongoing efforts to accelerate progress and sustainable growth within dairy landscape. There will be diverse opportunities featuring extensive B2B networking sessions, showcasing prospects for valuable foreign investments and facilitating the exchange of ideas and best practices among delegations from more than 15 nations with our local industry.

It is hoped that the Dairy Expo 2023 is expected to draw an audience of over 50,000 participants including key stakeholders from the dairy sector, farmers, investors, importers, exporters, dairy processors, academia, traders, dairy professionals, farm managers, veterinarians, manufacturers, dairy and agriculture entrepreneurs etc. The event will provide a unique opportunity for government's Livestock and Dairy Development Sector to showcase its services and innovations to a diverse audience of national and international visitors.

Related Topics

Exchange Agriculture Progress November Event From Government Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

Sogetsu Ikebana arranges flowers exhibition

6 seconds ago
 Country's first ship construction technical start ..

Country's first ship construction technical starts in Balochistan: CM

26 minutes ago
 Asad Qaiser handed over to KP Anti-Corruption Esta ..

Asad Qaiser handed over to KP Anti-Corruption Establishment

26 minutes ago
 Former Ivorian PM Soro says has talks with Niger c ..

Former Ivorian PM Soro says has talks with Niger coup leader

26 minutes ago
 Nine-member caretaker cabinet of KP takes oath

Nine-member caretaker cabinet of KP takes oath

36 minutes ago
 PM terms revenue collection as backbone of country ..

PM terms revenue collection as backbone of country's economy

41 minutes ago
CTD claims arresting TTP's terrorist from Matiari

CTD claims arresting TTP's terrorist from Matiari

30 minutes ago
 Bugti says no crackdown taken against Afghan refug ..

Bugti says no crackdown taken against Afghan refugees

44 minutes ago
 Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in holding general po ..

Caretaker Govt to assist ECP in holding general polls: Solangi

49 minutes ago
 Free eye camp on Nov 24

Free eye camp on Nov 24

30 minutes ago
 16 held for violating sound system act

16 held for violating sound system act

30 minutes ago
 YouTube sensation Aliza Sehar ties knot amidst con ..

YouTube sensation Aliza Sehar ties knot amidst controversy

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan