'Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry Punished As They Told Truth': Marriyum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 01:20 PM

'Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry punished as they told truth': Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that both Daniyal Aziz and Talal Chaudhry were punished only because they were telling the truth at that time which was not acceptable to those who wanted to minus Nawaz Sharif from politics.

In a tweet, she congratulated both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders for emerging as real leaders in front of history and the masses.

"Both of them faced extremely unfavorable conditions but did not leave the path of truth nor did they leave the people of the constituency, and stood by their position, leadership and party", she maintained.

She congratulated Daniyal Aziz, Talal Chaudhry, and the people of their constituency.

