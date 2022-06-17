UrduPoint.com

Daniyal Aziz Who Injured In Road Accident Shifted To Services Hospital

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 17, 2022 | 12:03 PM

Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted to Services Hospital

The reports say that his car collided with mini-truck near Banjha stop, a man sitting on top of truck died on spot by falling down and Danial recieved serious injuries as his lungs were also got damaged.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2022) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Federal minister Daniyal Aziz, who recieved severe injuries in a road accident near Shakargarh on Thursday night, has been shifted to Services Hospital Lahore for treatment.

Daniyal Aziz's car collided with a mini-truck loaded with vegetables near Bhanja stop area. The people said that he was coming back to Shakargarh from Islamabad.

The car got completely damaged in the accident. A man who was sitting on the top of mini-truck fell down due to accident and died on the spot.

Danial who got serious injuries was taken to District Headquarters Hospital Narowal for medical treatment from where he was shifted to Services Hospital Lahore.

PML-N leader Ata Tarar said that Daniyal's condition is stable.

The doctors said that his lungs were also seriously damaged in the accident.

