Dastgir Stresses People's Welfare Over Political Strife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people over political strife

Talking to ptv, he said that political parties must work collectively for the betterment of the country.

He said that fostering goodwill and cooperation among political parties was imperative, particularly as the new assemblies commence their proceedings.

Although the Sunni Ittehad Council has secured 30% of the votes, they must acknowledge and respect the mandate of other political parties, he added.

He advocated for a harmonious relationship between provinces and the Federal government, underscoring the importance of collaboration for national development.

Despite being political adversaries, he said that all the provinces should work in tandem with the federal government to propel the country forward.

