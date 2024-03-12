Dastgir Stresses People's Welfare Over Political Strife
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people over political strife
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday emphasized the importance of prioritizing the welfare of the people over political strife.
Talking to ptv, he said that political parties must work collectively for the betterment of the country.
He said that fostering goodwill and cooperation among political parties was imperative, particularly as the new assemblies commence their proceedings.
Although the Sunni Ittehad Council has secured 30% of the votes, they must acknowledge and respect the mandate of other political parties, he added.
He advocated for a harmonious relationship between provinces and the Federal government, underscoring the importance of collaboration for national development.
Despite being political adversaries, he said that all the provinces should work in tandem with the federal government to propel the country forward.
Recent Stories
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
Woman injured in cylinder blast
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held
Special counsel grilled over report that questioned Biden's memory
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM for necessary amendments in relevant law to ensure protection of women's rights in inheritance7 minutes ago
-
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana16 minutes ago
-
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi16 minutes ago
-
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority33 minutes ago
-
Woman injured in cylinder blast59 minutes ago
-
67,451 Rashan bags distributed in district: DC59 minutes ago
-
Mass funeral of building collapse victims in interior city held59 minutes ago
-
IHC allows Hiba Fawad to travel abroad58 minutes ago
-
ECP sets March 26 hearing for Gandapur disqualification petition58 minutes ago
-
Novacare to open Pakistan’s first internationally affiliated hospital in 202658 minutes ago
-
Bike lifter gang busted, three held58 minutes ago
-
Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan2 hours ago