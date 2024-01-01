DBA issues final list of candidates for election

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The district bar association has issued a final list of 27 candidates for the annual election-2024.

According to the list released by the election board, four candidates will be in the run for president. They include Mian Anwarul Haq, Rai Saifur Rahman Bhatti, Rana Shahid Munir Manj and Chaudhry Mujahid Hasan Pansuta.

For the slot of vice-president Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Bandesha, Razia Chaudhry, Rana Muhammad Saeed Khan and Chaudhry Naeem Feroze Gujjar are contesting.

The contestants for DBA secretary are Chaudhry Ahmad Zahshan, Syed Sajid Hasnain Gilani, Chaudhry Tayyab Baqir Wahla, Mohammad Kashif Chaudhry Arain, Rana Muhammad Murtaza Hakeem and Malik Waqas Mohiuddin Awan.

Anila Asim and Shakeela Hamza Kharal are contesting for Finance Secretary while Rao Hasan Akmal, Malik Sajid Shakeel, Chaudhry Shahid Ali Waraich, Rana Aamir Ramadan, Muhammad Asif Dogar and Chaudhry Waqar Azim Hasan Gujjar for Joint Secretary.

Malik Abdul Ghani Awan, Chaudhry Inamul Haque, Malik Zeeshan Khokhar, Rana Waqas Rehman and Mirza Mazhar Javed will compete for library Secretary.

According to the schedule, the elections will be held on January 13 (Saturday).