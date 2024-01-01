Open Menu

DBA Issues Final List Of Candidates For Election

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DBA issues final list of candidates for election

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The district bar association has issued a final list of 27 candidates for the annual election-2024.

According to the list released by the election board, four candidates will be in the run for president. They include Mian Anwarul Haq, Rai Saifur Rahman Bhatti, Rana Shahid Munir Manj and Chaudhry Mujahid Hasan Pansuta.

For the slot of vice-president Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Bandesha, Razia Chaudhry, Rana Muhammad Saeed Khan and Chaudhry Naeem Feroze Gujjar are contesting.

The contestants for DBA secretary are Chaudhry Ahmad Zahshan, Syed Sajid Hasnain Gilani, Chaudhry Tayyab Baqir Wahla, Mohammad Kashif Chaudhry Arain, Rana Muhammad Murtaza Hakeem and Malik Waqas Mohiuddin Awan.

Anila Asim and Shakeela Hamza Kharal are contesting for Finance Secretary while Rao Hasan Akmal, Malik Sajid Shakeel, Chaudhry Shahid Ali Waraich, Rana Aamir Ramadan, Muhammad Asif Dogar and Chaudhry Waqar Azim Hasan Gujjar for Joint Secretary.

Malik Abdul Ghani Awan, Chaudhry Inamul Haque, Malik Zeeshan Khokhar, Rana Waqas Rehman and Mirza Mazhar Javed will compete for library Secretary.

According to the schedule, the elections will be held on January 13 (Saturday).

Related Topics

Election Shakeel January Ramadan

Recent Stories

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s n ..

Election tribunal moved against Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers for NA-130

33 minutes ago
 Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry thi ..

Which Muslim countries have UK visa free entry this year?

51 minutes ago
 Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

Faizabad Sit-in Commission summons Shehbaz Sharif

1 hour ago
 Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 202 ..

Warner retires from ODI cricket, hopes to play 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates ..

PTI to approach SC against rejection of candidates’ nomination papers

2 hours ago
 Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for ..

Wasim Akram, wife extend warm New Year wishes for 2024

3 hours ago
ECP to continue receiving appeals against decision ..

ECP to continue receiving appeals against decisions on nomination papers

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Army fully committed to national security ..

Pakistan Army fully committed to national security, development: COAS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan