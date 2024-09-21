Open Menu

DC Dera For Effective Implementation Of CM’s Awami Agenda Program

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Sarah Rehman while chairing a meeting to review progress on the CM’s Awami Agenda urged the departments to fulfill their responsibilities effectively and maintain a positive attitude towards the public.

She expressed these views during the meeting where officials of all government departments gave a detailed briefing on performance made under the Awami Agenda program.

She underlined the need for taking solid measures to implement the Chief Minister’s ‘Awami Agenda program’ to fully extend benefits of public welfare-oriented policies to the citizens.

She highlighted the importance of the initiative, saying, it called for better facilities and relief to the public and in this regard full implementation of the special responsibilities assigned under the program must be ensured.

On this occasion, She stated that the Chief Minister’s Awami Agenda was a revolutionary program for public welfare, which would lead to significant improvements in service delivery and institutional performance.

