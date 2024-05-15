DC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Surveillance For Tracing Larvae
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and disgorged the affected areas with Indoor Residual Spraying(IRS).
Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he directed the implementation of anti-dengue regulations and said that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.
Cheema further directed the officials that uploading bogus or fake entries would be dealt with strictly.
During the ongoing season, if surveillance was carried out under an effective strategy, better results would come out in the coming days, he said and added that the work of dengue workers would be evaluated only after the improved outcomes in the last year’s affected areas.
He asked the officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in this regard.
On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that around 999 teams were carrying out surveillance for tracing larvae including 788 indoor and 211 outdoor surveillance teams.
Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer briefed that the health authority, in collaboration with allied departments, had lodged 82 FIRs, sealed 89 shops, issued tickets to 247 and a fine of Rs 312,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.
The health officer further stated that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams detected larvae at 4,300 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 850 spots.
Recent Stories
Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab
PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team
Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today
Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan
Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures
ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024
German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB
IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases
Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy
Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor condoles with family of martyr Major Babar5 minutes ago
-
Renowned actor Hutchinson visits Alhamra6 minutes ago
-
12 arrested, narcotics recovered6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements inspected at station-11 of Rescue 112216 minutes ago
-
Royal smile dental clinic to organize free camp on 25 May26 minutes ago
-
3 held over hundi, illegal currency exchange36 minutes ago
-
16 growers booked over threatening PASSCO staff36 minutes ago
-
Kohat cracks down on illegal encroachments45 minutes ago
-
Nephew shoots, injures uncle, son46 minutes ago
-
Annual Chilam Joshi festival begins in Kalash Valley46 minutes ago
-
1500-kg dead chicken wasted46 minutes ago
-
Two dead, four injured in gas cylinder blast55 minutes ago