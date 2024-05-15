Open Menu

DC Directs To Expedite Anti-dengue Surveillance For Tracing Larvae

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DC directs to expedite anti-dengue surveillance for tracing larvae

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema on Wednesday directed the health officials to expedite anti-dengue surveillance activities for tracing larvae and disgorged the affected areas with Indoor Residual Spraying(IRS).

Chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue arrangements here at his office, he directed the implementation of anti-dengue regulations and said that stern action would be taken against those failing to comply with the laws.

Cheema further directed the officials that uploading bogus or fake entries would be dealt with strictly.

During the ongoing season, if surveillance was carried out under an effective strategy, better results would come out in the coming days, he said and added that the work of dengue workers would be evaluated only after the improved outcomes in the last year’s affected areas.

He asked the officials to create awareness among people to keep their houses clean, adding a vigorous awareness campaign was essential for effective community participation in this regard.

On the occasion, the health officials briefed the meeting that around 999 teams were carrying out surveillance for tracing larvae including 788 indoor and 211 outdoor surveillance teams.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer briefed that the health authority, in collaboration with allied departments, had lodged 82 FIRs, sealed 89 shops, issued tickets to 247 and a fine of Rs 312,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs from January 1 to date.

The health officer further stated that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams detected larvae at 4,300 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 850 spots.

Related Topics

Dengue Fine January From

Recent Stories

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed f ..

Azma Bokhari says new defamation law much needed for Punjab

2 hours ago
 PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for nation ..

PCB appoints David Reid as mental coach for national cricket team

2 hours ago
 Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s ..

Weather Update: Scorching heat to hit Pakistan’s most parts today

3 hours ago
 Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IB ..

Army major martyred, 3 terrorists killed during IBO in Balochistan

3 hours ago
 Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of ..

Who owns what in Dubai: Here is complete detail of prominent Pakistani figures

3 hours ago
 ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May ..

ATC confirms bail of Zartaj Gul, 24 others in May 9 cases

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2024

7 hours ago
 German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

German Consul General Dr. Rudiger Luts visits UoB

16 hours ago
 IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign agai ..

IHC issues notices to respondents in campaign against judges cases

17 hours ago
 Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowle ..

Amazonian chief at UN to combat traditional knowledge piracy

17 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

Farewell ceremony for outgoing SP Saddar

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan