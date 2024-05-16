DC distributes financial assistance cheque among 50 people

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Deputy commissioner Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer on Thursday distributed financial assistance in the form of cheque among over 50 poor men and women to help them meet their basic needs.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that Punjab government was taking special initiatives to help the deserving poor and extending Rs 25000 to each of over 50 deserving poor was a part of government’s numerous initiatives to provide relief to poor segments of society.

He said that social welfare department has been given a special task to provide relief to destitute individuals.

Moreover, district administration was also taking various steps including initiatives to provide jobs to special persons, he added.