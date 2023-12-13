DC Duki pays surprise visit to hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Duki Captain (Rtd) Fayaz Ali paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital on Wednesday

During the visit, he inspected various departments of the hospital including the emergency ward, OPD, X-ray room, laboratory and reviewed cleanliness, staff attendance, and stock of medicines and also inquired from the patients about the facilities provided to them.

DC said that providing the best, timely and free health facilities to the public in the hospital is the priority of the health department.

He said that the concerned officers and staff should ensure their attendance and play a constructive role in providing facilities to the public.

He said that there were a large number of labourers who were working in coal mines in Duki district and every day there was a fear of accidents in the mines.

Therefore, it is very important to provide complete facilities in the hospital, in which any shortcoming is not tolerated, he noted.